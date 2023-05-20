ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 1543233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.0 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.