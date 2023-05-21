134,231 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Bio-Techne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

