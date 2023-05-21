16,070 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos Stock Down 0.7 %

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Leidos stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.