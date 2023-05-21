18,001 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000.
NYSE SBH opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.92.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.
