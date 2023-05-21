2,001 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Shares of CLH opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.