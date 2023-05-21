2,286 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Garmin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 424,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,494 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.56. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

