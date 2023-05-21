2,293 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,293 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 44.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SAP opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $137.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

