264,598 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 264,598 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $18,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Perficient by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Perficient by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.