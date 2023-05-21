298,878 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

