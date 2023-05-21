4,608 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $96.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

