464 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,253,000 after buying an additional 543,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

