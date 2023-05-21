51job Reiterates Maintains Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance
TME stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.