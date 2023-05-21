51job Reiterates Maintains Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.

TME stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,645,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 244,812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

