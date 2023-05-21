6,525 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of AOS opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

