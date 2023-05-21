70,000 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $255.13 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

