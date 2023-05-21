79,817 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DraftKings by 1,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 907,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 829,399 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,044,973 shares of company stock worth $41,001,942 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
