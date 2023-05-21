9,115 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

