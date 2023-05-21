Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $24.00. The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 503,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,528,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 105,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

