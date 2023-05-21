abrdn plc Acquires 25,531 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

