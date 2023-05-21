adidas (FRA:ADS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.81

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €141.81 ($154.14) and traded as high as €166.26 ($180.72). adidas shares last traded at €164.44 ($178.74), with a volume of 271,522 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($115.22) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($176.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €142.11.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

