Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,131.58

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,131.58 ($26.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,266 ($28.39). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,249 ($28.17), with a volume of 308,981 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.67) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($32.26) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.58).

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,154.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,132.29. The company has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,858.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 52 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,776.86%.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.19), for a total value of £21,749.25 ($27,244.46). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.19), for a total value of £21,749.25 ($27,244.46). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($25.04) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($23,037.45). Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

