Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

AAV opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.29. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of C$223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.9160305 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

