Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

AVTE stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $224,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $224,191.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $357,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,948 shares of company stock worth $1,774,265. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

