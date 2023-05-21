Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $7.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
Agenus Price Performance
Shares of AGEN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.43.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Agenus
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.