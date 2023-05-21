Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $7.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Agenus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.