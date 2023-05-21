Agilent Technologies (A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of A stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

