Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as high as C$3.72. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 206,571 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Aimia and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Aimia Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 59.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.68.

Aimia ( TSE:AIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($11.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.50 million. Aimia had a return on equity of 74.54% and a net margin of 92.36%. Research analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0212038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

