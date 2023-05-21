Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.68

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as high as C$3.72. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 206,571 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Aimia and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Aimia Stock Up 2.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 59.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.68.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.