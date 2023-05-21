Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Air Lease worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,581,000 after acquiring an additional 98,873 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Air Lease by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

AL opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

