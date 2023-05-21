Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Argus

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Argus from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of ABNB opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

