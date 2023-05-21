Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.77, but opened at $83.85. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 8,352,615 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

