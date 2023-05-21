Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 675.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,895,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after purchasing an additional 686,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $52.61 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

