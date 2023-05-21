Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

ALLT stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

