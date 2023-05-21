Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $112,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

