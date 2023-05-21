Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is William Blair Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128,315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $402,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

