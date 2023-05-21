Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

