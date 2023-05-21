Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $125.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.