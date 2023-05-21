Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,743 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

