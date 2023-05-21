Amcor plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Amcor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Amcor has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.