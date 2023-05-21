American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,323 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

