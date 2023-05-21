American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.44. 2,183,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,716,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

