American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $44.90 Average PT from Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.