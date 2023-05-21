American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $3.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for American Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
American Resources Stock Performance
American Resources stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $113.41 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.29. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Resources (AREC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.