American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $3.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for American Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $113.41 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.29. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

American Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 362,517 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in American Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 945,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 138,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 182,239 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in American Resources by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 387,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.