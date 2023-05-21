Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as high as C$1.54. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 214,915 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. The stock has a market cap of C$249.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.68 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1611171 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Amerigo Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 32,400 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$51,192.00. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Further Reading

