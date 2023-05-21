Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 195.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
AMP stock opened at $303.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.95 and a 200-day moving average of $318.84.
Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
