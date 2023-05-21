Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $303.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

