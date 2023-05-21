Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $15.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts have commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $68,538.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 986,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,329.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $68,538.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 986,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,329.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

