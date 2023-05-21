Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoGold Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for GoGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Shares of GGD stock opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.30 million, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.34. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$2.71.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

