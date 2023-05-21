Analysts Issue Forecasts for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Li-Cycle in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Li-Cycle’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LICY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 8.51. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $9,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,244,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,039,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

