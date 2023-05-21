Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parkit Enterprise Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

PKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

CVE:PKT opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$205.78 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.63. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

