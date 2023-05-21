Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parkit Enterprise Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:PKT)

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKTGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkit Enterprise in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Parkit Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkit Enterprise’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

PKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

CVE:PKT opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$205.78 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.63. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.