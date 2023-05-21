Analysts Offer Predictions for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.41.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

