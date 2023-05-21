Analysts Offer Predictions for Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

