Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $65.40

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.40.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

